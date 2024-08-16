Sunderland's average attendance compared to Championship opening weekend crowds

The long wait is almost over as Sunderland prepare to kick off their home fixtures for the new Championship season this weekend.

The Regis Le Bris reign got underway with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City last Saturday as a goal in each half from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke helped the Black Cats to all three points on the opening day of the campaign. Despite the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Preston North End, there is a mood of excitement and anticipation as the Stadium of Light’s opener draws ever closer.

Sheffield Wednesday are the visitors on Sunday lunchtime as Danny Rohl’s side return to Wearside looking to replicate the 2-0 win they claimed over Sunderland on the final day of last season. The Owls made an impressive start to the current campaign as they claimed a 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle and will hope to build on that performance and ruin Le Bris’ home debut.

Another impressive crowd will be on hand to witness the Black Cats head coach make his Stadium of Light bow - but how does last season’s average attendance compare to the crowds posted on the opening day of the Championship season?

