Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris remains confident that the club will sign a striker before the end of the window

Regis Le Bris has said that he is hopeful that Sunderland could make a breakthrough in their search for transfer additions in the next few days.

Le Bris confirmed that no signings were imminent but said he remained confident that the club would recruit the striker they need for the season ahead. The head coach insisted that Sunderland would stay patient in their search for the right player, and hinted that there maybe a breakthrough on the horizon.

“Nothing is close at the moment,” he said.

“We are working really hard, we’re in discussions with many players in and out. We are confident, this market is very difficult, the process is complex but I think we will succeed maybe in the next few days.”

Le Bris said that he was confident a striker would be signed, but insisted that the club were prepared to remain patient and go to the last stages of the summer window if needs be.

“Yes, for sure [a striker],” he said.

“We are working on it. It is not an easy market really because there are many, many teams are searching for this profile - a player who is able to score, to run in behind. It’s difficult but I think we will succeed. I know this market and it is difficult, we need to work hard and stay confident. We need to keep our consistency and our idea, and then you know that in the last second it can happen.”

Le Bris also confirmed that the club are looking at both permanent and loan deals as things stand, saying that the club was working ‘on every possibility’.

A number of players who featured in the Carabao Cup in midweek could now go out on loan, with significant interest in key first-team players such as Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah. Le Bris said there was no movement on either front as things stand.

“There is lots of speculation, as usual,” he said.

“At the moment these two players are here, they are working well with the team. They are available to play against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. For me, they are with us.”