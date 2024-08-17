Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland play their first home game of the Championship campaign on Sunday lunchtime

Régis Le Bris is set to keep faith with Eliezer Mayenda and hand the young striker another chance to impress from the start against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime.

Mayenda has emerged as Le Bris’ first-choice option as the search for an experienced striker continues. The Sunderland head coach revealed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that he was hopeful of progress over the next week, but there will be no reinforcements in time for the visit of Danny Rohl’s side to the Stadium of Light.

The 19-year-old missed a big chance to double Sunderland’s advantage in the second half at Cardiff City last week, but Le Bris believes the youngster is showing significant improvement from game to game. He also believes that moving another player out of position, such as Jobe Bellingham, is not a worthwhile solution as it will take too much away from the rest of the team.

“The option is I think with Eliezer and Naz, who are able to be specialists in this position,” Le Bris told The Echo.

“For me, at the moment, Jobe is a midfielder who can play as a second striker but a midfielder in possession. I think this is his best position and I think the team will be better all round with Jobe in that position. The strikers available at the moment are improving. Eliezer didn't score at Cardiff but I can see him improving between the games. He needs opportunities to develop and his personality is very good, he wants to improve. We always think about the end of the process but the beginning sometimes, you don't always succeed but if you work hard then after ten games, twenty games.. it becomes different. Jobe, for example, is at a different level now. We always need time.”

Nazariy Rusyn is Le Bris’ other option but the head coach believes he is currently best suited to being deployed as an impact substitute.

Le Bris said: “The head coach always needs to choose and I think at the moment, I think Eliezer is the best starter. Naz is very energetic, runs a lot - I think his abilities are best [from the bench]. I like this combination, with Eliezer as the first one.”