Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt continues to be linked with an exit in the latter stages of the transfer window

Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen are keen on signing Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt before next week’s transfer deadline, but the Black Cats are still yet to decide on whether they are willing to let the player leave, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has featured in both of his side’s Premier League matches so far this season, starting against West Ham on the opening day, and coming on for the injured Dan Ballard during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Burnley.

But with the likes of Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese still to return from injury, and with Sunderland reportedly pursuing a deal for Bologna star Jhon Lucumí, it is possible that Seelt could find himself dropping down the pecking order somewhat over the coming weeks.

As such, a loan exit is not beyond the realms of possibility, and to that end, Nijmegen continue to be touted as admirers of the centre-back. Earlier this week, continental journalist Sander Janssen stated that Seelt remains a key target for the Dutch club as Monday’s transfer deadline looms ever larger.

Writing on X, Janssen explained: “Dick Schreuder [NEC Nijmegen head coach] has not yet put the arrival of Jenson Seelt out of his mind. The Sunderland defender had to come on early on Saturday. According to the trainer, NEC has more options besides Seelt. He wants to add a defender quickly.”

And now, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has sought to corroborate those claims, while also suggesting that Sunderland are still undecided on what to do with Seelt over the coming days.

Posting on X, he said: “NEC Nijmegen are interested in signing Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt - on loan. Sunderland are yet to decide on if they want to let the 22-year-old go. The Dutchman has featured in both of Sunderland's Premier League matches so far this season, and has done well, but Sunderland still open to bringing in another CB.”

Alongside Nijmegen, Italian side Verona have also been credited with an interest in Seelt, but Downie has stated that no talks have taken place with Sunderland over a potential transfer.

What has been said about Jenson Seelt’s future at Sunderland?

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has hinted that Seelt could be allowed to leave the club on a temporary agreement if the Black Cats’ are left with suitable defensive cover

Speaking after the final whistle at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, when asked whether an injury to Ballard could prevent Seelt from heading out on loan, the Frenchman said: "We'll see, because we'll have the international break soon. Luke [O’Nien] is not too far from joining the team again, so we know that later we'll have this option as well. We don't need to have five or six centre-backs. I think it doesn't make sense, because you can have one or two, three spare players. Useful if you have many suspensions or injuries, but in the continuity of the season, they won't be involved. It's not positive for them, it's positive for us. So we'll make this decision later.”

Seelt himself has also admitted that a loan exit could be an option this summer. Speaking after a pre-season friendly against Hearts last month, he said: “Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet. For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.” The defender missed the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury.

