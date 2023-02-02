Days have passed since the January transfer window slammed shut and Sunderland fans remain concerned about their lack of attacking depth. Joe Gelhardt looks to be their only out and out striker following his arrival from Leeds United, while Ross Stewart is out injured for the rest of the season.

There is a lot of confusion and frustration over the Black Cats’ failure to land a new striker in the final days of the window and stories are now coming out on how their business - or lack of - occured.

Here is the latest transfer news...

Deadline day swoop

Sunderland undoubtedly looked at a number of strikers on deadline day following injury to Ross Stewart, with Nacion Media Group correspondent Christian Martin claiming Julio Enciso was one of them. He claimed that the Black Cats had made a move to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion youngster on Tuesday, however the forward decided to fight for his place in the Seagulls squad despite links to both Sunderland and Sevilla.

Enciso joined Brighton from Paraguayan club Club Libertad in the summer for £9.5 million and made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers in August. The 19-year-old has made a total of seven appearances for the Seagulls this season and picked up one assist, while he has netted twice in three games for the U21 side.

Black Cats take on familiar faces

Sunderland will once again come against Duncan Watmore this weekend after he joined Millwall from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day. The forward made a substitute appearance in the Black Cats’ previous 2-0 win over their local rivals.

Watmore will also link up with former Sunderland captain George Honeyman at The Den, with the midfielder also featuring in the Wearsider’s last meeting with the London club in December. Honeyman joined Millwall in the summer after a successful spell with Hull City.