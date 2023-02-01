It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.

Following Ross Stewart’s injury against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last weekend, Tony Mowbray has just one out-and-out striker to call upon, Leeds United loanee Joe Geldhart.

The expectation amongst Sunderland fans was that the club would dip into the transfer or loan market to bring in cover and competition for the former Wigan Athletic man but the deadline passed without any such addition as former loanee Ellis Simms remained at Everton under Sean Dyche.

Kristjaan Speakman, Sunderland's sporting director.

However, no such arrival was forthcoming leaving many supporters frustrated. The Echo asked Sunderland fans for their thoughts on the window as a whole on social media and this is what they said:

@old_punky: “When you factor in Evans and Stewart are also missing it's a big letdown and a lot worse off.”

@CameronRxgers: “Would of been great but massively affected by repeating the same mistake as before.”

@huds8118: “Chuck in season-ending injuries to Evans and Stewart and we’re much weaker.”

@Adamdoran97: “Optimistic at the start. Underwhelming in the end. Had 31 days to sign at least one striker.”

@notch_32: “Started strong, tailed off like a Ferrari constructors title bid. I just didn’t get it. Why wait a full month and not get another striker in?”

@ShieldsMPSAFC: “Entering January I had hoped for 2 strikers and some experience to help the kids. We have neither. Injuries and departures have weakened us. All for building for the future, but it probably means mid-table consolidation only for this season.”

@juaneddy1: “Very poor. We are effectively 3 players down on where we were at the start of the window and are seriously short in a crucial area of the pitch while the match day squad is now seriously lacking in experience. Although he won’t say it I think Mowbray has seriously been let down.”

@FreshBot3000: “Good low-risk high reward potential signings. We were never going to truly be able to come close to replacing Stewart if we are being honest. 6/10. They have to figure out the striker situation in the summer though. We are now over a year this has been a problem.”

@thespiritof37: “Pretty bad, given we’ve lost Evans & Stewart for the season. We’re weaker now than we were at the start of the window.”

@LiamBell1405: “Needed another one or 2 strikers in and an experienced CM. Owners are happy for us to stay in this division clearly.”

@JonnyWailes: “A striker light. I get that it isn’t always easy to get the right player and right deal, but we now only have 1 striker for the season. Don’t think it’s reason to turn on anyone though.”