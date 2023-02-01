Sunderland AFC transfers: The free agent strikers available to Kristjaan Speakman - and how likely they are: photo gallery
Sunderland didn’t bring in another striker on deadline day, but what are the free agent options availavle and how likely are they?
It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.
Following Ross Stewart’s injury against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last weekend, Tony Mowbray has just one out-and-out striker to call upon, Leeds United loanee Joe Geldhart.
The expectation amongst Sunderland fans was that the club would dip into the transfer or loan market to bring in cover and competition for the former Wigan Athletic man but the deadline passed without any such addition as former loanee Ellis Simms remained at Everton under Sean Dyche.
Here, we take a look at the free agent options availavle to Sunderland: