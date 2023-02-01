Sunderland didn’t bring in another striker on deadline day, but what are the free agent options availavle and how likely are they?

It was a disappointing end to Sunderland’s transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey failing to bring a striker in on deadline day.

Following Ross Stewart’s injury against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last weekend, Tony Mowbray has just one out-and-out striker to call upon, Leeds United loanee Joe Geldhart.

The expectation amongst Sunderland fans was that the club would dip into the transfer or loan market to bring in cover and competition for the former Wigan Athletic man but the deadline passed without any such addition as former loanee Ellis Simms remained at Everton under Sean Dyche.

Here, we take a look at the free agent options availavle to Sunderland:

Connor Wickham The former Sunderland man is still only 29-years-old and is a free agent having left Forest Green Rovers after his contract expired. Would Sunderland consider bringing him back in the short term? Probably not given the current model. However, Sunderland need back-up for Joe Geldhart.

Kyle Lafferty The 35-year-old netted twice for Sunderland in League One under Phil Parkinson and has just left Kilmarnock... given his age, we can't see this one happening despite his impressive resume of Championship experience.

Lewis Grabban Another former Sunderland striker without a club. He is now 35, though, and although he has played in the Championship recently it is probably unlikely that Sunderland's recruiters would consider a player entering that stage of his career.

Artem Dzyuba The Russian has been prolific at international level, netting 30 goals in 55 matches. The 34-year-old is unlikely to fit the profile of player Sunderland want and has never played in England before.