The transfer window has closed after Sunderland missed out on signing another striker on deadline day.

The Black Cats were hopeful they could strengthen their forward options, with top scorer Ross Stewart set to miss the rest of the season with an achilles injury, yet a move didn’t materialise.

While Sunderland were able to make four new additions in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Gelhardt, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Anderson, they also lost Ellis Simms at the start of the month when the frontman was recalled by Everton.

Tony Mowbray’s side are also likely to be without captain Corry Evans for the rest of the season due to an ACL issue, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a long-term setback.

Excluding the aforementioned injured players, here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like for the remainder of the campaign:

GK: Anthony Patterson After being given the No 1 jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 28 league games in the Championship this season.

RB: Trai Hume A player who has had to wait for his opportunity, yet the 20-year-old has now started Sunderland's last six games while impressing at right-back.

CB: Danny Batth Batth had arguably been Sunderland's best player this season until suffering a calf injury in December. The 32-year-old has returned to the side since and started the Black Cats' last two fixtures.

CB: Daniel Ballard We're now starting to see why Sunderland paid a seven-figure fee for the 23-year-old in the summer, with Ballard proving a key player since recovering from a lengthy foot injury.