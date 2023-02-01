Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench photo gallery after the transfer window - including Leeds loanee
The transfer window has closed after Sunderland missed out on signing another striker on deadline day.
The Black Cats were hopeful they could strengthen their forward options, with top scorer Ross Stewart set to miss the rest of the season with an achilles injury, yet a move didn’t materialise.
While Sunderland were able to make four new additions in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Gelhardt, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Anderson, they also lost Ellis Simms at the start of the month when the frontman was recalled by Everton.
Tony Mowbray’s side are also likely to be without captain Corry Evans for the rest of the season due to an ACL issue, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a long-term setback.
Excluding the aforementioned injured players, here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like for the remainder of the campaign: