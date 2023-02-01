Sunderland head to London on Saturday for the 3pm kick-off with head coach Tony Mowbray looking to build on the club’s recent run of form.

And Ballard could prove a useful weapon having had a loan spell at Millwall last season.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the game, Ballard said: “I really enjoyed my time at Millwall. I was still thankful for the opportunity I got there but my goal now is to pick up all three points.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

“I am quite familiar with the team and the players so it will be an enjoyable one to go back there and be on the other side in the other changing room trying to win.

“Hopefully I will be able to help the team out and give them a bit more inside information about how they play and the types of players they have. It can only be a benefit.”

Meanwhile, the game is set to be played in front of a bumper crowd with Millwall hoping for a sell-out.

Reports suggest The Lions have already sold out most of The Den, with Sunderland – backed by huge away crowds all season - expected to bring a full allocation of 3,000.