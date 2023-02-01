Duncan Watmore has message Middlesbrough fans will love as Millwall get pre-Sunderland boost

And Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed how excited he is to work with the forward. The 28-year-old went to the Den in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. His Boro contract was due to come to an end in May.

Rowett said: “That is exactly the type of player that we’re looking to bring in, someone who can play wide or play a little more central. Someone who can score goals and adds a lot of other qualities – he’s hard-working, he’s a runner, he’s a really honest player with really good skill levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He fits what we want in the group. We’re a hard-working team. We’re going to press, we’re going to chase and we’re going to harry – make it uncomfortable for teams, if we can. Duncan fits all those parameters and adds to the potential of goals."

Duncan Watmore. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Meanwhile, Watmore has penned an emotional farewell to Boro. The striker scored 21 goals in 91 appearances for Boro.

Watmore wrote: said: "In October of 2020 my football career was very uncertain after having three challenging years with injury and with my previous contract ending during Covid.

"I shall be forever grateful that Mr. Gibson, Neil Warnock and the wider club took a chance on me then. I have sought to repay them every day since, and Middlesbrough FC will have a special place in my heart forever as a result.

"I have loved playing with all my teammates, and everyone at the club has made me feel so welcome from day one and supported me in my career.

"I have drawn so much inspiration from the Boro fans whose unfailing support for the team has been incredibly motivating to us all. They give 100% every match and I have tried my best to match them.

"The current squad and management team are an unbelievable group that are doing so well and the club is firmly pointing in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad