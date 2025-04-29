Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are currently at a training camp in Portugal

Sunderland trio Eliezer Mayenda, Romaine Mundle, and Dan Ballard have been pictured back in training following their recent injury absences.

Mayenda sustained a head injury during Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, and was subsequently left out Regis Le Bris’ squad for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United due to concussion protocols.

Speaking ahead of that clash at the Kassam Stadium, the Black Cats head coach said: “Eliezer is in the concussion protocols until Sunday. So he’s fine, without symptoms, but we have to be very cautious with him.”

For his part, Mundle has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring complaint during a 1-0 victory over West Brom earlier this month. Le Bris has previously suggested that the winger would be available in time for the Championship play-off semi-finals, and last week told a press conference that the 22-year-old would return to full training in the week leading up to the Black Cats’ first leg, on May 9th. Meanwhile, centre-back Ballard has not featured for Sunderland since the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City in late February.

What is the latest on Eliezer Mayenda, Romaine Mundle, and Dan Ballard?

In recent days, Sunderland have flown out to take part in training camp in Portugal ahead of their Championship final day fixture with QPR this weekend, and it would appear that Mayenda and Mundle’s respective recoveries are very much on schedule.

In a post to the club’s official social media on Tuesday afternoon, Mayenda was pictured out on the grass in a full training kit alongside Le Bris. In a separate photo, Mundle was also shown lacing up his boots and seemingly partaking in the session, while Ballard was captured in action during a drill alongside fellow defender Chris Mepham.

Why have Sunderland flown out to Portugal?

Addressing the decision to take his side to Portugal in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss against Oxford, Le Bris explained: "It's not connected at all with today's game. We are in a situation where it will almost be like a pre-season camp. We will live together, spend time together - it's very important. It's not a reward, it's preparation - this is really clear. We'll train properly, we'll have meetings to prepare the next games. "We will have a vacation [later in the summer], this is not that. It is preparation."

Reflecting on his team’s performance against Oxford, he added: "It is a disappointing result, game, performance. We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, thrown ins, direct play. When we escaped the pressure we didn't find the solutions. We only created one chance really. In the end they deserved their win and it's a good reminder for the future for us.

"We are not happy with the result and the dynamic of the team, the way we are playing. The players care about this project and so they want to have their say after. At the end, we have to find the solutions. I expected more from us."