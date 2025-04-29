Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s play-off campaign is fast approaching with just one game of the regular season to play

Sunderland are gearing up for the start of their play-off campaign next week with a warm weather camp in Portugal.

The Black Cats return to Wearside later this week ahead of their final day of the regular season against QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, before focus will turn fully to those semi finals with the opposition at this stage still not confirmed.

Régis Le Bris is increasingly hopeful that he will have close to a full squad available, though his selections will be in part guided by match fitness. The Sunderland head coach was handed a significant boost at Oxford United on Saturday despite the team's poor performance and eventual defeat, with Dennis Cirkin making a successful comeback from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute.

Cirkin will be in contention to start against QPR this weekend and should he come through that game unscathed, he will be in line to start that first leg of the semi final next Friday.

Le Bris is hoping for two further boosts this week, with Eliezer Mayenda expected to return to full training this week following a brief period on the sidelines. Mayenda missed the 2-0 defeat to Oxford United after a suffering a concussion in the latter stages of the loss to Blackburn Rovers, but came through the initial stages of the recovery protocols smoothly having not experienced any further symptoms. Providing that remained the case, he was expected to be cleared to resume playing yesterday and so would be in line to play a full part this weekend. Le Bris also expects Dan Ballard to be named in the squad this weekend for the first time since the defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light on February 22nd. Some game time for Ballard and then another week of full training should mean he is in the squad for the play-off semi final, though it would be a brave call to break up the currently established central defensive pairing at this stage given his lack of recent match action.

There are then three players who Le Bris hopes will be back in contention for the play-off semi finals, though the extent of their involvement will likely vary significantly. Romaine Mundle is expected to return to full training ahead of that first leg, and there's no doubt that he lines up on the left wing in Sunderland's preferred XI. The question is whether he'll be fully fit to start that first leg, or whether he is more likely to be used as an impact player to begin with. Enzo Le Fée was deployed on the left at Oxford United as Sunderland plan for both scenarios.

Aji Alese could also resume full training ahead of that first leg, though realistically would be included in the squad primarily as cover. Still, his class and versatility would be a significant bonus for Le Bris as he manages the two legs.

Ian Poveda could also be back in training next week, though after a difficult first season he's not expected to have any major involvement. Niall Huggins is back in part-training and Le Bris hasn't ruled out him making the bench at some stage, but any involvement will be limited given his lack of match action over the last year.

Sunderland have already ruled out Jayden Danns playing any part this season, while Ahmed Abdullahi is also expected to miss out as he focuses on being ready for pre-season.