Sunderland will take part in the Championship play-offs next month

Tickets for the home leg of Sunderland's play-off semi final have gone on sale to season ticket holders this morning.

While the identity of Sunderland's opponent will not be confirmed until the end of the final day fixtures after Bristol City's defeat to Leeds United on Monday night, the Black Cats are guaranteed to finish in fourth position.

That means they know they will play their first leg away from home on Friday May 9th, with an 8pm kick off. The second leg will be played at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday May 13th, also with an 8pm kick off.

Season ticket holders can now book their seat for the home leg, with their seats reserved until 5pm on Tuesday May 6th. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Tickets details for the away leg next week will be released in due course. Heading into the final day of the regular campaign, there are five teams who could still finish in fifth position and set up that semi-final clash with Sunderland.

Sunderland step up play-off preparations

Sunderland are currently in Portugal for warm weather training as they step up their preparation for the play-offs next month. The Black Cats are back in action on the final day of the regular season when QPR visit the Stadium of Light this weekend before playing their first leg of the semi finals six days later.

The Black Cats have lost their last four Championship fixtures but head coach Régis Le Bris says the camp will allow the club to focus on the task ahead.

“We are in a situation where it will almost be like a pre-season camp,” Le Bris said.

“We will live together, spend time together - it's very important. It's not a reward, it's preparation - this is really clear. We'll train properly, we'll have meetings to prepare the next games. We will have a vacation [later in the summer], this is not that. It is preparation."