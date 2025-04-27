Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fell to their fourth Championship defeat in as many games against Oxford United

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and these were his key conclusions...

SUNDERLAND'S PERFORMANCE SETS ALARM BELLS RINGING

To say this isn't a great place to be a couple of weeks out from the play-offs would be an understatement. When Sunderland's players went over to the away end at the final whistle there was plenty of anger and frustration, some of which looked clearly to have been vented in the player's direction.

The players stood together and took it in, with onlookers saying that after the initial fury from some quarters there was applause, singing and defiance. The players headed back into the dressing room for a lengthy debrief, with lots of individuals having their say. Dan Neil said 'everything was put out on the line' as the squad look to reset for those play-off games.

Sunderland supporters will hope that leads to a response against QPR next weekend and beyond because the Black Cats were worryingly poor in this game. They were outrun and outfought, and head coach Régis Le Bris was in no mood to try and suggest otherwise in his post-match press conference.

Oxford defended their box better and won more duels all over the pitch, every inch good value for their 2-0 win. Perhaps there was a little bit of human nature at work here, the hosts were playing for their Championship lives with the stakes raised even higher by Luton Town's win in the lunchtime kick offs. Sunderland, for all the talk of lifting the intensity, are still in that pre play-off purgatory. Whatever the reason, the level of application here fell well short and the Black Cats were duly punished. Oxford United boss Gary Rowett admitted afterwards it wasn't pretty but his team had a game plan and they executed it superbly, creating chances and defending resolutely even if the football wasn't free-flowing. They taught Sunderland a lesson, and one that has to be heeded very quickly indeed.

ATTACKING WOES ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE

It seems highly likely that when the play-offs come around, there will be a natural lift in Sunderland's intensity. Challenges and 50/50s that might subconsciously seem like danger now will be fiercely contested, and it's hard to imagine a team doing anything other than leaving everything out there on the pitch when it really matters.

Perhaps more of a concern is the obvious decline in Sunderland's attacking output - one that was not solved by the return to a more familiar starting XI. Sunderland have scored just three goals since the international break in March, two of which came from set pieces and the other coming when Eliezer Mayenda just about ran the length of the pitch to score at Bristol City.

Sunderland have been toothless of late and this was another example, they didn't register a single shot on target at the Kassam Stadium and according to Opta statistics they did not create a single 'big chance'. Most concerning was that it was hard for the most part to work out what the attacking plan was, other than launching long balls over the top for Wilson Isidor to chase. Sunderland did almost catch Oxford out with one of those early on when Anthony Patterson took a goal kick quickly, but after that it became very predictable and very easily managed by the hosts.

If there is one slight mitigation on this occasion, it should be pointed out that Oxford understandably played very well to their strengths on home turf. The pitch was bone dry, the ball not moving well and passing along the ground not easy. Even so, you'd expect far more from a team with this technical talent and that perhaps more than anything else is the big concern going into next month's fixtures.

CHASTENING AFTERNOON DOES BRING ONE POSITIVE

If there was one positive to take from the day, it was Dennis Cirkin's return in the latter stages. While there were no standout moments as such, Cirkin looked sharp and appeared to come through his cameo unscathed. While a number of players have stepped in admirably over recent weeks, Sunderland need an attacking left back capable of overlapping and supporting the winger in the final third if they are to have any chance of rediscovering their attacking form for the play-offs.

Cirkin will surely start against QPR as he looks to build on this encouraging return. If he can get anywhere close to full fitness for those semi finals then Sunderland's chances will be much improved.

