Sunderland cult heroes set to face former Newcastle United duo in charity match

A number of familiar faces will be on display at South Shields' 1st Cloud Arena on Monday afternoon.

A whole host of former Sunderland stars will return to action on Monday afternoon as they support non-league neighbours South Shields in their attempt to raise money for Diabetes UK.

The #LetsKickDiabetes charity match will take place at the National League North club’s 1st Cloud Arena at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday and there will be a number of familiar faces taking part. Former Black Cats captain Lee Cattermole was one of the first players confirmed and he will be joined by the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Lee Howey, Gary Bennett, Danny Collins and Simon Ramsden.

There will also be something of a derby element thrown into the game after the Mariners revealed former Newcastle United stars Olivier Bernard and Andy Carroll, who currently plies his trade with French club Bordeaux, had agreed to take part in the game.

As expected, a number of players that have played a leading role in South Shields journey up the non-league pyramid over the last nine years will also return to their old club. Former Mariners favourites such as Gavin Cogdon, Phil Turnbull, Liam Connell, Jon Shaw and Warren Byrne will all grace the 1st Cloud Arena pitch once again and they will be joined by Phil Brown as the former Hull City and Derby County boss returns to his hometown to support a worthy cause.

The game has been arranged after Jude, the Grandson of South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson, was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and the Mariners supremo wanted to use the event as ‘an opportunity to bring together the community to make an important contribution’ and raise funds for Diabetes UK.

What has been said about #LetsKickDiabetes charity match?

Geoff Thompson celebrates South Shields’ Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking to the South Shields website, Jude’s father Callum said: “As a father to Jude, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, I can’t express how much it means to us to see South Shields FC come together for such a meaningful cause. Type 1 Diabetes is a daily challenge, but the support from the community, like this charity football match, gives us hope and strength.

“We're incredibly grateful to South Shields FC for their generosity in raising funds for Diabetes UK, which helps provide crucial support and research. Events like this not only raise awareness but also bring people together to make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who has supported this event—it truly makes a world of difference to families like ours.”

Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson added: “We’re delighted to host this charity match, bringing together some of the best talent from the Northeast for such a worthwhile cause. Football is all about community, and this event gives us the perfect opportunity to give back while having fun.”

How can I buy tickets for the #LetsKickDiabetes charity match?

Tickets for the game are priced at £5 and can be purchased via South Shields’ official club website here. For those unable to attend but wish to donate, a JustGiving page has been set up here.

