'Wow' - Gary Bennett hails potential £20m Sunderland deal for '100% quality' player

Enzo Le Fée has been in sparkling form for Sunderland since signing in January.

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has claimed that securing a £20million permanent deal for loanee Enzo Le Fée at the end of the season would be “money very well spent”.

The Black Cats raised eyebrows when they secured an agreement for the French playmaker during the January transfer window, reuniting him with former FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris at the Stadium of Light on an initial loan from AS Roma. Le Fée’s stay on Wearside will be made permanent if Sunderland can secure promotion back to the Premier League this summer, however.

And after impressing during his early outings in red and white, Bennett is convinced that the big money clause attached to the 25-year-old would be a worthwhile investment. As quoted by The Guardian, the pundit said: “Le Fée is 100% quality. From what we’ve seen so far, wow. Twenty million will be money very well spent.”

Heading into a crucial clash with Leeds United on Monday evening, Le Fée has registered one goal and one assist in his first six games as a Sunderland player, but has arguably been much more influential than those relatively conservative figures suggest. It was his cross, for example, which ricocheted off Ryan Giles for a Middlesbrough own goal in the latter stages of the Black Cats’ recent 3-2 victory at the Riverside.

As yet, Le Fée has largely featured as a left winger for Sunderland, rather than in his preferred central berth, but Bennett is also of the opinion that, with Romaine Mundle on the cusp of a return from injury, it is only a matter of time before the Frenchman is deployed through the middle.

Speaking recently on Total Sport, he said: “I think they’ll both get the nod [Mundle and Le Fee]. But I think at the end of the day, what we’ve seen of Le Fée, he’s going to be first one on the team sheet. What you’re looking at is where do you fit him in? I think the first one that jumps out at you is, if Le Fée does go and play in midfield, usually what happens is the youngest one misses out, and that’s Chris Rigg.”

Addressing the possibility of moving Le Fée inside during a recent press conference, head coach Le Bris said: "It's difficult to say because the main spot available in our team was the left side, because we don't have any wingers fit at the minute. Probably in the next couple of weeks, we will. So this was the easiest spot to start.

“I think now after five or six games, he is starting to find the references and the connections with his team-mates. So we can say at the end that maybe it could be his position but at the same time, I know and we know that he could very important in the midfield as well. He can probably be a little bit more involved in the build-up play and we'll look at it a little bit later when we have those [other] players available."

