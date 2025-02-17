Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg is supposedly attracting attention from Inter Milan.

Italian giants Inter Milan are the latest side to have been credited with an interest in Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg, with the Serie A club keen to wrap up a deal for the teenager “immediately”, according to reports.

Rigg has emerged as a shining light for the Black Cats this season, and has featured in 28 Championship matches so far, scoring four goals and assisting one more in the process. Unsurprisingly, his precocious displays in the centre of midfield have attracted a number of apparent suitors in recent months, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid all touted as admirers as various points.

But according to an update from InterLive, Inter are also keen on the 17-year-old, and would ideally like to steal a march on their competitors by agreeing a transfer arrangement with Sunderland sooner rather than later.

To that end, it is claimed that Rigg’s versatility appeals to Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, who believes the starlet is of a similar profile to former Lazio player Luis Alberto, now of Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The report acknowledges a glut of supposed Premier League interest in Rigg, while also stating that Inter are ready to offer up to around £12.5 million in an effort to lure him away from the Stadium of Light. It is suggested that the Italian side see him as a cheaper alternative to Como 1907 talent Nico Paz, who would reportedly cost around £41.6 million at the end of the season. InterLive go on to claim that Rigg could be tempted by the prospect of a move away from Wearside.

Speaking about the prospect of Rigg leaving Sunderland in an interview back in October, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “The interest is always a backhanded compliment. Would we rather have a team full of talent where everyone is talking about buying and trading our players, or would we rather have a group that no one's really interested in? I think it's not a hard question to answer. So we try to put ourselves in the right position around our contracts and how we manage our squad, etc. We try to provide that opportunity. We try to ensure that we're aligned with the players.

“I think I've always said that sometimes players will progress faster than the club and there'll be another opportunity for them. We have to respect that. We lost young Jack [Clarke] in the summer and he moved on to Ipswich, which I think is the way that the football system works. I don't think we have any issues with that. We'll just take every decision, every event as it comes, and try to deal with it appropriately.”

As things stand, Rigg is currently under contract in the North East until June 2027, with the youngster having put pen to paper on his first professional deal last July.

