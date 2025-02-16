The Sunderland legend believes Chris Rigg could miss out if Enzo Le Fee moves into the middle

Gary Bennett has stated that Chris Rigg could miss out on Sunderland’s starting XI with Régis Le Bris set to welcome back injured stars.

The Black Cats now have Romaine Mundle fit and available heading into Monday’s game against Leeds United in the Championship. Fellow left-winger Tommy Watson is also thought to be around a week behind Mundle with the academy talent expected to return to first-team duties soon.

The return to fitness of the pair provides Le Bris with a nice headache. Enzo Le Fee has been playing on the left after his arrival in January on loan from AS Roma. However, with two natural left-sided wingers soon-to-be available, Le Bris may opt to move Le Fee into the middle of the park.

That would mean someone would miss out in the middle. Sunderland’s first choice midfield this season generally has been Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham with some appearances from the likes of Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed, who have both also returned to fitness in recent weeks.

Sunderland legend Bennett, though, believes it could be Rigg who misses out in the middle should Le Fee move into a more central position. Speaking on Total Sport, he said: “I think they’ll both get the nod [Mundle and Le Fee]. But I think at the end of the day, what we’ve seen of Le Fee, he’s going to be first one on the team sheet. What you’re looking at is where do you fit him in?

“I think the first one that jumps out at you is, if Le Fee does go and play in midfield, usually what happens is the youngest one misses out, and that’s Chris Rigg.”

What has Régis Le Bris said about Enzo Le Fee’s best position?

Le Bris says he still sees Enzo Le Fée's future at Sunderland in the heart of midfield when his left wingers return to fitness.

Le Fée scored his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday night, cutting in from the left flank that he has already made a significant impact from since joining on loan from AS Roma in the January transfer window.

Le Fée did on occasion play as a wide play during his time at Lorient, but played the vast majority of his footballer under Le Bris as a central midfielder. Le bris still believes that is where he could make the biggest impact on Wearside in the closing weeks of the season, where he can see more of the ball and make a greater contribution to the team's build-up play.

The Frenchman will almost certainly stay on the left flank for the trip to Leeds United on Monday night, with Romaine Mundle only just back in full training and fellow left winger Tommy Watson around a week further back in his recovery.

"It's difficult to say because the main spot available in our team was the left side, because we don't have any wingers fit at the minute," Le Bris said. "Probably in the next couple of weeks, we will. So this was the easiest spot to start.

“I think now after five or six games, he is starting to find the references and the connections with his team-mates. So we can say at the end that maybe it could be his position but at the same time, I know and we know that he could very important in the midfield as well.

"He can probably be a little bit more involved in the build-up play and we'll look at it a little bit later when we have those [other] players available."