Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is highly-rated by senior staff members at the club...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation surrounding Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones continues to be an interesting sub-plot heading into the final third of the 2024-25 season.

The highly-rated player recently signed fresh terms with his boyhood club, with his stay on Wearside extended until 2026. Sunderland also stated that the deal includes a club option to keep the attacking midfielder for another year should they choose to trigger the clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo learned during the winter window that Jones’ camp was exploring the possibility of a loan move with the midfielder open to a local move to Hartlepool United or Gateshead. However, the switch didn’t materialise, partly because neither club came in for the player, and because the player is being used handily on Wearside.

While Jones’ camp and Sunderland are keen for the player to gain regular first-team minutes in a senior environment at some point, the player has been boosted by the level of involvement he is currently seeing under Régis Le Bris for the Black Cats’ senior team. Jones was handed his first start for his boyhood club against Stoke City in the FA Cup last week and has regularly taken a spot in Le Bris’ bench for league games.

Indeed, Sunderland’s head coach is thought to rate the player, who, in turn, is enjoying the experience of training with the first team and occupying a spot in the Black Cats match day squad. The situation, however, does remain fluid. Jones could still head out on loan to the National League before the 2024-25 season ends should all parties agree.

That may still prove to be an option going forward given the return to fitness of several players. Milan Aleksic is now with the first team, Salis Abdul Samed is now fit and involved, as is fellow midfielder Alan Browne. Sunderland have also welcomed back Jenson Seelt in recent weeks. Similarly, Romaine Mundle is due to be back in the squad to face Leeds United and Tommy Watson isn’t far behind. Ahmed Abdullahi will also be hoping to be rewarded with first team involvement too soon after his performances for the 21s. Ian Poveda is also expected to be available going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Sunderland may pick up fresh injuries during the last third of the Championship campaign, there could be a scenario soon whereby Jones isn’t making the bench. In the event of that, the player would likely drop down to play for the 21s again or a suitable loan would be found. 21s teammate Ben Middlemas enjoyed a loan at South Shields earlier this season. Caden Kelly is currently at Darlington and Matty Young is at Salford City. Zak Johnson is on loan at Notts County.

However, the player and his camp remain relaxed and happy with the situation given Sunderland’s excellent handling of young players over recent years, with Chris Rigg, Tommy Watson, Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson currently the posterboys for the Academy of Light that Jones will be hoping to emulate in the coming seasons.

What has Régis Le Bris said about loans after the winter window?

"At the end of this window we have to find the right balance between the team and the depth of the squad for the games but for the training sessions as well," Le Bris said during the January transfer window. "They are very useful for that and they are very connected. But we have to think about their own pathway as well. That's important."

What has Graeme Murty said about Harrison Jones?

“I think he's getting a fantastic experience where he is right now,” Murty said when asked about the possibility of Jones moving on loan back in January. “As you said, he's doing well for us. He's in and around the first team all the time. He's on the bench. I think that he's in possibly the best club in the country that nurtures young talent at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can definitely see that pathway moving through. I know he's in a competition and it's a really good learning part for him that he has to go and be better than his opposition every single day in training. But if he's not, they're going to tell him because they're more mature and he's going to get a real understanding.

“I need to take myself to a place where I'm better daily than those people in front of him. That's a tough ask for a young man, especially one that's only just into the group. But when you see Harrison train, when you get the feedback from the first team, he's really tenacious. He's going after it as hard as he possibly can and I think he's maximising his opportunity and he's maximising and thriving in that challenge.”