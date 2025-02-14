Enzo Le Fèe delivered a wide-ranging interview expressing his desire to win promotion and stay with Sunderland after the Luton Town game

Sunderland loanee Enzo Le Fèe has reiterated his desire to stay at Sunderland under Régis Le Bris and has praised ‘crazy’ fans for welcoming him to Wearside.

The Frenchman netted Sunderland’s opening goal against Luton Town in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday after signing for the club in a high-profile loan move from AS Roma during the winter transfer window.

Le Fèe has adjusted to life at Sunderland without missing a beat after he and Le Bris worked together extensively at former club Lorient in Ligue 1. The 25-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal last month, with a hefty option-to-buy clause attached. That clause will become mandatory if promotion to the Premier League this season is secured.

Le Fèe, who cost AS Roma a whopping £19million, is hoping to remain on Wearside beyond the initial loan deal after winning promotion from the Championship to the top flight with Le Bris. Asked by The Echo if he would ideally like to stay, Le Fèe said: “If we get promotion, for sure. I'm here for that. I work for that as well. Everybody is working for that. For sure.”

The move to Sunderland by Le Fèe from AS Roma caught the attention of the football world and was seen as a major coup for the Black Cats to attract such a high quality player in the second tier of English football with the midfielder having played in Serie A and Ligue 1 previously. Le Fèe, however, was easily sold on Sunderland.

When asked whether it was hard to persuade him to make the move to Sunderland, Le Fèe said: “No. He (Le Bris) sent me a message about how I feel in Rome. I didn't play a lot. He called me to speak about the project in Sunderland. I liked the project so he just showed that it's a good project for me. He didn't need to speak a lot as well because it's him. I've known him for a few years. I wanted to come to Sunderland. I spoke with my agent. I told him to let the other club go to Sunderland. So, now I'm here.”

Asked if he was now back to enjoying his football after a rocky stint in Italy, Le Fèe added: “100 per cent, 200 per cent as well. When I came here, I wanted to play football to find my football again. For me, it's the perfect project. I'm in a very good team. I can help the team as well. My goal is to assist and fight again. I enjoy it. I'm here because I want to get promoted with Sunderland, because for me, Sunderland has to be in the Premier League and not in the Championship. So, I'm here to help the team.

“It's my football. If I feel good in my head on the pitch, I will help the team for sure. It's confidence as well. I feel good. I want to help the team to go to the Premier League because I'm here for that. I hope I will help the team again and again.”

“It's every player. Every player can give us more,” Le Fèe added when asked about the quality of his teammates at Sunderland. “The coach told me we have a good team. In my first training, I saw that. We can work together. I hope we will get promotion.”

Sunderland fans have taken to Le Fèe since the move from AS Roma with the former Lorient man delivering on the pitch for the Mackem public. The Frenchman really came to life against Middlesbrough away from home at the beginning of the month and is already forming a bond with supporters despite having only played six matches for his new club.

When asked about Sunderland fans and their warm welcome of him, Le Fèe said: “They are crazy. I've seen it on my first day. When I came, I received a lot of messages. I feel like at home. Since my first day. I'm very happy to help the team and I can make the public happy as well. I want to make the supporters happy, also because they are supporting me in the match. I want to give them more and give emotion to the fans.

“I didn't know the series on Netflix,” Le Fèe added. “But on my first day here, I watched. I can feel the emotion of the fans. Of course, I know Sunderland is a famous club in England. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. I’m enjoying my life.”

Le Fèe's goal against Luton Town in front of 37,939 fans at the Stadium of Light marked the Frenchman's first in 654 days after scoring for former club Lorient in a Ligue 1 victory away to European giants PSG in April 2023 under Le Bris.

“Like I told you before, I didn't score a lot. It's good emotion,” Le Fèe said about the strike. “For sure. If I score, I can give an assist. It's the same for me. I just want to win. I'm not focused on my personal performance. If I'm bad on the pitch, but we win the game, it's the most important for me.”

Sunderland are next in action against high-flying Leeds United in the Championship at Elland Road on Monday night. Three points for the Black Cats could potentially see the Whites knocked off the top of the table if Sheffield United win at the weekend. Victory for Le Bris’ men would also cut the deficit between Sunderland and Leeds to four points with 13 games remaining and promotion places to play for.

Asked if he was looking forward to the clash between the two Championship big-hitters, Le Fèe said: “Yes, of course. Every player wants to play a big game. Monday, it will be this. If we want to be on the top, we have to prepare for this game every game. We have to go to Leeds for a win. We will prepare for the win and, I hope we will win away from home.”