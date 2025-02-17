The stats that suggest Sunderland could be about to make a £6m transfer mistake

Sunderland have reportedly made a decision over Pierre Ekwah’s future.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It didn’t take long for Regis Le Bris to decide that Pierre Ekwah did not have a place in his plans at Sunderland this season.

Just weeks after the head coach arrived on Wearside, and with him having only observed 90 minutes of competitive action from the midfielder, a loan agreement was hastily struck with Saint Etienne, and a player who enjoyed such a promising start to life at the Stadium of Light was unceremoniously shipped out of the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has not been abundantly clear as to what the future has in store for Ekwah. There is, according to reports in France, a clause folded into his temporary deal in France that would allow his new club to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season for around £6 million, but up until now, there has been no concrete indication that Saint Etienne will look to exercise it. Matters are complicated further by the fact that the Ligue 1 outfit are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, which could, you presume, have a significant impact on their financial capabilities come the end of the season.

And then, of course, there is the possibility of Sunderland looking to reintegrate Ekwah into their own squad over the course of the summer. Could the Frenchman, buoyed and reinvigorated by a stint in his home country, return to Wearside with a spring in his step and a renewed swagger, ready to convince Le Bris that he is, in fact, worth taking a punt on? Well, according to Football League World, apparently not.

As per the online outlet, the Black Cats have “no plans” to bring Ekwah in from the cold, and as such, it is highly likely that he will leave the Stadium of Light for good over the coming months.

But is that a wise decision? At first glance, you can certainly understand the logic behind it. Sunderland are not exactly short of quality or depth in the centre of midfield, and whether it be in a deep-lying role, or as a more advanced number eight, it is difficult to envisage who exactly Ekwah would usurp in the pecking order for any prolonged or meaningful period of time. Adil Aouchiche was allowed to join Portsmouth on loan last month for similar reasons, after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That being said, there could be caveats. For one thing, Sunderland face the very real threat of mounting transfer interest in teenage duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg this summer, while captain Dan Neil is also said to be catching the eye of a handful of circling suitors. Beyond that starting trio, Salis Abdul Samed is only on loan, while Enzo Le Fée will presumably head back to AS Roma if the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. Suddenly, a dependable midfield cohort could begin to look decidedly more threadbare.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And then there are Ekwah’s recent performances to consider. Saint Etienne may be in relatively dire straits, but a delve into stats database Wyscout would suggest that the Sunderland loanee himself is actually giving a fairly good account of himself over in France.

So far this season, he has, for instance, recorded a pass completion rate of 88.2% - exactly the same as Bellingham’s for Sunderland, and some 3% better than Neil’s. Meanwhile, his dribble success rate is 2.8% better than Bellingham’s and a full 11% better than Neil’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of shooting, Ekwah is exactly as accurate as Bellingham and some 10% superior to Neil, and he is also winning 1.1% more of his duels than the Sunderland skipper, and 12.3% more than his teenage colleague. There are other notable statistical quirks besides. Ekwah has more interceptions per 90 minutes than either Bellingham or Neil, as well as winning a considerably higher percentage of his aerial duels. Even in the areas in which he does trail either one or both of his former Sunderland teammates - ball recoveries, expected assists, defensive duels contested - the differences are often fairly marginal.

None of this is to say that Ekwah is a better player than either Bellingham or Neil, or that Sunderland made some kind of grave error by not keeping him around this season - evidently, they are managing just fine without him. But as the topic of his future looms ever larger, the stats would seem to suggest that the midfielder has at least done enough to be afforded a moment of consideration by Le Bris and his staff before he is offloaded for good.

Your next Sunderland read: The childhood friendship that will become a rivalry when Sunderland face Leeds United tonight