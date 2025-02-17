Sunderland face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday.

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has claimed that Sunderland “should be fearing” his old club as the two prepare to meet at Elland Road on Monday evening.

The Black Cats travel to Yorkshire looking to close the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places at the summit of the Championship. At the time of writing, they are seven points adrift of second-placed Leeds, who were knocked off the top of the table over the weekend following Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Luton Town. The Whites and the Blades play each other in another potentially decisive clash next Monday.

But Matteo is convinced that Leeds can head into that match off the back of a positive result against Sunderland this evening. Speaking to LUTV, he said: “No one has got to grips with what we do because our players are so good.

“They [Sunderland] have got some talented players, they will have a game plan like every team that come to Elland Road. But I think with our fans and the players we have got, we have got nothing to fear; it is them who should be fearing a little bit because of the way we are playing. “We cannot be arrogant with that, we have got to make sure that we perform. They will have to have a little go [at us] but if we were to score early, that changes everything.”

Matteo has also backed Leeds’ recent effectiveness in front of goal to make a difference in a contest that he expects to be hard-fought. He added: “There was a time when we were not getting early goals, we were not taking our chances; [it] feels like we are now so I think Sunderland have got a real problem with the way we play.

“We have got a team full of confidence and Sunderland, they have not lost many games, so it has got the ingredients for a top, top game. But if we win this game, I think we go into the next game against Sheffield United with so much confidence.”

Discussing Sunderland in a press conference last week, Leeds manager Daniel Farke said: “Regis [Le Bris] is a pretty experienced manager and has proven this also during his career already in Sunderland, about the potential of the club. I was fully aware before the season started that they have really good individual players, so lots of youth and energy and young talents, but also experienced players on this level who could lead the group.

“This is what they do, they play with enthusiasm, with fire, and also their individual signings, especially in the offence, are also shining. The young players are [playing] with confidence and rhythm, they're developing more or less from week to week, and it's a pretty good side, one of the best sides in this league, and we are pretty aware that we have to be good, especially to control their offensive players, to control their strengths in terms of counter-attacks.”

