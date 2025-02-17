Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face a potentially defining night in their push for the Championship top two

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland won't be naive as they face up to Leeds United on Monday night, but equally insists that there will be no major changes to a gameplan and structure that has delivered some impressive results on the road this season.

The Black Cats travel to Elland Road to face a side who have been in exceptional form of late, particularly at home where they have not conceded a goal in the league in since New Year's Day. Sunderland earned a point on the road at the same venue last season, switching to a back three and frustrating the Leeds attack.

While Le Bris has hinted that his side will not throw caution to the window, he's clear that the general structure and approach will be a recognisable one. Sunderland will hope that impressive recent away performances at Middlesbrough and Burnley demonstrate that they can succeed against high-calibre opposition.

He will tell his players to impose themselves on the contest - and not leave with any regrets.

“We have to focus on our game," Le Bris said.

"We know their threat and how dangerous they can be – if we are naive, we can be punished. We have good qualities to play against these types of opponents – we can’t afford to let them play. If we don’t damage their defence, we will have many regrets in the end. They are a well-rounded team who are doing very well – it’s more a positive challenge than something we have to be afraid of.

"We have to keep our ideas,” he added.

“At the same time, we always have small variations in different moments. We know they are very aggressive [marking], probably man-for-man, and when we come up against a team like that, we don’t play in the same way as when we come up against a different formation. That is just a question of adaptation according to the problem you have.”

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says it is crucial that his side protect against Sunderland's pace and quality on the counter attack if they are to continue their recent impressive run of form.

"Well in general it's a brave side and they've scored many goals," Farke said.

"They can score more or less out of all positions. It's always important that many players chip in with goals and also sometimes to open opponents with a goal from a defender at a set-piece, for example, it's also important.

"Nevertheless, it's also important to control their offensive players, especially their counter-attacks, they're pretty good. On the counter-attacks to control their key players, but to be switched on in order to avoid assists or goals from their defensive roles will also play a crucial part. So I spoke earlier about a pretty complex task for us, we have to be good in many different areas, but we want to bring our strength on the pitch and then hopefully also to be as successful as possible in this game.”

Farke will be without Max Wober and Patrick Bamford for Monday’s game - but otherwise has a fully fit and available squad.