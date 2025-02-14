Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update ahead of the crunch clash with Leeds United

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Romaine Mundle could return to the squad at Leeds United on Monday night.

Mundle has been absent with a hamstring injury since the 2-2 draw with Coventry City in November, but returned to full training last week. Though Le Bris has warned that Sunderland will be cautious with his return after so long on the sidelines, he could be ready to make an impact from the bench. Tommy Watson will return to full training next week.

“It’s an option for us [to have Romaine], we’ll see,” Le Bris said.

“Now we have many players available so the selection will be tough. He should be available. Romaine and Tommy are two strong wingers so it will be good news for us to have them back, but at the same time they will need a bit of time to recover their level. This Championship is very strong and when you’ve missed two, three fingers - you don’t recover your level straight away. We will be patient and when they are ready it will give us options. With the number ten [position] for example, Riggy is still 17 and he has played so many minutes at an impressive level. This is difficult to maintain so to have different options, will be good.”

Le Bris also confirmed that Alan Browne and Ian Poveda would both be able to return to the squad. Browne played 45 minutes in the U21s on Tuesday night after picking up an injury in the same game as Mundle, and should be on the bench at Elland Road.

Poveda was a surprise absentee due to a minor internal disciplinary matter on Wednesday night, but Le Bris confirmed that the matter was resolved and that the winger was available for selection on Monday night.