Enzo Le Fée has made a huge impact at Sunderland since his arrival on loan from AS Roma

Régis Le Bris says he still sees Enzo Le Fée's future at Sunderland in the heart of midfield when his left wingers return to fitness.

Le Fée scored his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday night, cutting in from the left flank that he has already made a significant impact from since joining on loan from AS Roma in the January transfer window.

Le Fée did on occasion play as a wide play during his time at Lorient, but played the vast majority of his footballer under Le Bris as a central midfielder. Le bris still believes that is where he could make the biggest impact on Wearside in the closing weeks of the season, where he can see more of the ball and make a greater contribution to the team's build-up play.

The Frenchman will almost certainly stay on the left flank for the trip to Leeds United on Monday night, with Romaine Mundle only just back in full training and fellow left winger Tommy Watson around a week further back in his recovery.

"It's difficult to say because the main spot available in our team was the left side, because we don't have any wingers fit at the minute," Le Bris said.

"Probably in the next couple of weeks, we will. So this was the easiest spot to start and I think now after five or six games, he is starting to find the references and the connections with his team-mates. So we can say at the end that maybe it could be his position but at the same time, I know and we know that he could very important in the midfield as well.

"He can probably be a little bit more involved in the build-up play and we'll look at it a little bit later when we have those [other] players available."

Le Bris also paid tribute to Sunderland right back Trai Hume, who registered his third assist in as many home league games to tee up Le Fée for the opening goal. Hume has built a formidable triangle down the right flank with Patrick Roberts and Chris Rigg, which Le Bris believes has been the cornerstone of the team's success so far this season.

"Absolutely," Le Bris said.

"I talk about that triangle and there are three players in it. If just one is missing, it becomes difficult. This balance we have in that triangle is very interesting because we have players with different styles. Trai so far has been very impressive. He has built a strong connection with Patrick and Chris. It is like they can play together with their eyes closed. It's very interesting for me as the head coach."