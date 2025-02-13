Ian Poveda was a surprise absentee from the Sunderland squad on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris expects Ian Poveda to return to the Sunderland squad at Leeds United on Monday night after the winger was left out of the 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Le Bris confirmed after the game that the 25-year-old had not picked up an injury and had been left out for ‘internal reasons’. The Sunderland head coach did not elaborate further but sources have indicated that it was not a major issue.

Poveda’s absence cleared the way for Jenson Seelt to return to the senior matchday squad for the first time since suffering a major knee injury last March.

Le Bris said: “Ian wasn't available for selection. It was good news for Jenson because after a long, long injury - he was ready. Ian isn't injured. He wasn't available for selection for internal reasons. I don't have to comment on that reason. At the end he wasn't available. Hopefully he will be able to return to Monday.”

The Sunderland head coach also allayed any fears that Chris Rigg had suffered an injury during the win. Rigg required treatment after being on the receiving of a nasty tackle in the second half, and was again seen by the physio shortly before being withdrawn. However, Le Bris said his decision to make the change was primarily because he felt the youngster was fatigued.

He said: “I think Riggy was just tired. He's OK.”