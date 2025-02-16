Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest from across the Championship as Sunderland prepare for a crucial clash against promotion rivals Leeds United.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has laid out what he wants from his players as they prepare to host promotion rivals Sunderland on Monday night.

The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road knowing a win would hand a significant boost to their hopes to bringing an end to their absence from the Premier League - but they will face a major test against a Whites side that will go back to the top of the Championship table if they claim all three points. Farke’s men have been impressive on their own patch so far this season after losing just one of their 16 games at Elland Road - but the Whites boss has warned his players of the numerous threats they will face against a ‘brave’ Black Cats side.

Speaking his pre-match press conference, the former Norwich City manager said: “Well in general it's a brave side and they've scored many goals. They can score more or less out of all positions. It's always important that many players chip in with goals and also sometimes to open opponents with a goal from a defender at a set-piece, for example, it's also important.

He continued: “Nevertheless, it's also important to control their offensive players, especially their counter-attacks, they're pretty good. On the counter-attacks to control their key players, but to be switched on in order to avoid assists or goals from their defensive roles will also play a crucial part. So I spoke earlier about a pretty complex task for us, we have to be good in many different areas, but we want to bring our strength on the pitch and then hopefully also to be as successful as possible in this game.”

Farke will be without Max Wober and Patrick Bamford for Monday’s game - but otherwise has a fully fit and available squad.

Premier League giants eye move for Boro youngsters

A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly ‘closely watching’ two of the brightest prospects in Middlesbrough’s academy.

Boro have become well-versed in developing young talent over the last two decades and that has continued throughout Michael Carrick’s reign as highly-rated midfielder Hayden Hackney has become increasingly influential under the former Manchester United and England star. With scouts continuing to monitor Boro’s academy sides, twin brothers Bailey and Anton Palmer are said to be on the radar of a number of top flight clubs.

TBR Football have claimed the 16-year-old duo are attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion after shining for Boro’s academy sides this season and progressing into the England Under-17 setup. Although Anton has been handed more of an opportunity within the national setup, it is Bailey who has been named in three matchday squads for Boro after he was an unnamed substitute in games with West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers since the turn of the year.