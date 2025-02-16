Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh reports have emerged regarding the transfer status of Chris Mepham heading into the summer

Sunderland are reportedly likely to face significant competition over the permanent signing of Wales international defender Chris Mepham.

The Bournemouth centre-back signed for the Black Cats on loan from the Premier League club last summer and has cemented himself a vital cog in head coach Régis Le Bris’ defence, with Sunderland pushing for promotion in the Championship.

The defender’s current contract runs out during the summer. However, Bournemouth do hold an option to extend the deal for another year after signing Mepham for £12million from Brentford in 2019. The top-flight side are expected to trigger the clause to recoup some money for the 27-year-old.

Fresh reports regarding Mepham have suggested that Bournemouth do not see the player as part of their long-term plans and that he will indeed leave come the summer regardless. Reports have also claimed that the Black Cats will face intense competition for Mepham’s permanent signature with Championship rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United previously credited with an interest.

What has Kristjaan Speakman recently said about Chris Mepham?

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently hinted that Sunderland will look to try and sign Chris Mepham this summer after praising the defender's 'unbelievable' impact at the club. Speakman confirmed that Sunderland will assess the situation this summer and are likely to open talks with Bournemouth over a transfer.

He said: "Chris has had an unbelievable impact, I was going to say the team but it would be better to say the football club. Because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team, even as a loan player. It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season. From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan."

What Chris Mepham has previously said about his future

Speaking shortly after his arrival at the club in September, Mepham confirmed that Bournemouth hold an option to extend his contract for another season - meaning he is unlikely to be available as a free agent this summer.

"This is my final year [at Bournemouth] and I think the club have the option of next year," he said. "I don't want to look too far ahead. I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time. Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.

All of that will look after itself, but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club."

Speaking in January, Mepham added: “I've loved my time up here. I'm really confident that we can achieve something special this year. I knew it was an exciting project coming here, but since coming up here, I've loved every minute of it."