Sunderland play Leeds United in the Championship on Monday evening.

It was the kind of goalkeeping nightmare that David Seaman could have constructed an entire segment of a straight-to-DVD gaffe collection around back in the day.

Illan Meslier’s moment of lapsed judgement in the dying embers of Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in October was truly one for the ages, the sort of baffling calamity that etches itself into the long annals of terrace folklore as soon as it happens.

At the time, Daniel Farke described the manner in which Alan Browne’s hit and hope lump into the box slipped through his number one’s unsuspecting gloves as “unbelievably unlucky”, adding: "In 30 years in professional football I've lost and won many points in the last seconds, something like this I've not experienced. The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, time is over, referee blows the whistle and you've won with a perfect away performance. To lose two points, we have not lost the game, but to lose those points is heartbreaking, horrendous, so so disappointing for our lads.”

But by no means was it an isolated incident. Meslier, once so eagerly-touted as a future star of continental football, endured a rickety start to the campaign, and was largely to blame for a series of unnecessary goals conceded as Leeds battled to establish themselves as the preeminent force in a feisty, twisting promotion tussle. Alongside his error on Wearside, the 24-year-old also dropped clangers against Portsmouth, Preston North End, and Hull City - arguably costing his side eight points in the process, all things told.

Indeed, as of four weeks ago, give or take, Meslier boasted the third worst PSxG - that’s Post-Shot Expected Goals to you or I - of any goalkeeper in Europe since his debut for the Championship leaders five years ago. There were calls for him to be dropped from certain sections of Leeds’ fanbase, and simmering concerns that his inconsistency might ultimately come back to bite Farke’s side over the course of a tense run-in.

And then, almost as if somebody somewhere had flipped a switch, he stopped conceding goals. Heading into Sunderland’s pivotal trip to Elland Road on Monday evening, Meslier hasn’t failed to keep a clean sheet in the league since he shipped three against Hull on January 4th - a remarkable span of stinginess stretching across six matches. In that time, Leeds are, obviously, unbeaten, and have taken the ongoing scrap for promotion by the scruff the neck.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that there have been matches in recent weeks during which Meslier has been little more than a disinterested bystander. Against Burnley and Norwich City, for instance, he didn’t face a single shot on target, as per Wyscout. But there have been points at which he has had to earn his keep, so to speak, as well. Against Coventry City last week, as an example, he faced an xG of 1.61, and one particular save from former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms was nothing short of sublimely inspired.

All of this is to say that Meslier has seemingly turned a corner of late, and looks to be a hugely reformed presence compared to the bleary-eyed wreck who trudged from the pitch at the Stadium of Light four months ago. His apparent renaissance is not only a massive boon for Leeds, but could also present yet another hurdle for Sunderland as they prepare for a fiendishly tricky away day.