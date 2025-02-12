Who would make a joint Sunderland and Leeds United XI?

Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Premier League will face a major test when they visit current Championship leaders Leeds United on Monday night.

The Whites look well on course to move on from last season’s play-off final defeat against Southampton and earn a return to the top flight at the second time of asking this season. Ahead of the final games in a midweek round of fixtures, Daniel Farke’s men are sat five points clear at the top of the table and have lost just three of their 32 league fixtures during the campaign.

They came close to inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Sunderland when the two sides met at the Stadium of Light in in early October as a freak equaliser from Black Cats midfielder Alan Browne snatched a late share of the points for Regis Le Bris’ men.

Although Monday’s clash will not decide the outcome of the promotion race, it could go some way to defining what will follow over the coming months - but who would make a joint side made up of players from both Sunderland and Leeds?

GK: Anthony Patterson - Sunderland

The Black Cats academy product has firmly secured his place as Sunderland’s number one and racked up his 150th senior appearance against Watford on Saturday. His level of consistency led to the stopper being named as one of the candidates for Championship player of the month.

RB: Trai Hume - Sunderland

The 13-times capped Northern Ireland has been a model of consistency during his time on Wearside and continues to play a crucial role in the Black Cats push for promotion.

LB: Dennis Cirkin - Sunderland

Cirkin has been an overwhelming success since joining Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2021. His form has led to links with a number of Premier League clubs - but he remains at the Stadium and Light and will hope to claim promotion into the top tier this season.

CB: Pascal Struijk - Leeds United

A Whites stalwart, the Dutch defender has played over 150 games for Leeds and is a key component in Farke’s side. Struijk has been impressive throughout this season and will hope to get his side over the line this season.

CB: Joe Rodon - Leeds United

Black Cats defender Chris Mepham is unfortunate to miss out but his Wales international team-mate has impressed at Leeds since becoming a permanent member of the Whites squad on the back of a permanent stint at Elland Road.

CM: Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland

Although Sunderland had high hopes for Bellingham when he joined from Birmingham City, few could have expected the size of the impact he has made during the last 18 months. An all-action midfielder with an eye for goal, Jobe is relishing life on Wearside.

CM: Ethan Ampadu - Leeds United

The Wales international has become one of Daniel Farke’s most trusted players and has provided reliable service in midfield. The impact he has made during his time with the club is clearly shown during his absence from the heart of the Whites side.

CM: Chris Rigg - Sunderland

What an impact Rigg has made since breaking into the Sunderland side at such a young age. Some of English football’s biggest clubs and some elite names from around Europe are said to be monitoring his progress - and that will surprise nobody at the Stadium of Light as yet another academy product continues to shine.

RW: Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United

There may have been some surprise when Gnonto remained at Elland Road in the aftermath of Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League and during the current season. However, with a new contract signed, the Italy international appears to be set for an integral role in what Farke will hope will be a successful end to the season.

LW: Enzo Le Fee - Sunderland

His time as a Black Cat is still in its infancy but there is no doubt the Frenchman has already made a major impact on the Sunderland side. Cool and classy on the ball and with an ability to unlock a defence, Le Fee fully deserves his place in this side.

ST: Joel Piroe - Leeds United

Everything within our self-control was needed to make this decision as the ridiculously talented Wilson Isidor is left out of this side. We looked to statistics for a key position and Piroe edges out the French forward to take the lead role in attack.