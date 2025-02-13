Sunderland ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night

Matt Bloomfield said his side have to do the basics better after they dropped to the bottom of the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Luton Town boss insisted there was positives to take from his side's performance in the second half but rued the sloppiness that led to Sunderland's two goals. Bloomfield praised a Sunderland side who hold the ball 'extremely well' but felt both strikes were avoidable.

"Sunderland are a very good team, they pass the ball extremely well and have threats at the top end of the pitch," Bloomfield said.

"I don't think anything happened in the game that we weren't expecting, we were prepared for that but ultimately both goals were avoidable and we have to improve that.

"We have a lot of new players and we need to get them up to speed and part of the group, but results are important at this time of year and we understand that. For us, it's about being consistent. There were some good bits, the second goal actually came after our best bit of the game. We came out in the second half as we spoke about, on the front foot. But again we've given away a soft goal. We have to make sure the basics are better, tackling, ground duels, second balls.

"There are positives to take. Reuell [Walters] for was very good in the second half, a lot more dominant in his duels. We'll keep learning and moving forward."

Luton Town host Sunderland's automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United in their next fixture on Saturday.