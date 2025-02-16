The confirmed Leeds United and Sunderland team news with 3 out and 4 doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 16th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland travel to Leeds United in what could be a pivotal game in the race for promotion

Régis Le Bris and Daniel Farke both gave an update on the injury situation at both clubs in their pre-match press conferences on Friday afternoon.

Here’s all the latest team news from both camps ahead of a massive clash at Elland Road on Monday night...

Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play.

Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play. | Frank Reid

Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature.

Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature. Photo: George Wood

Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best.

Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best. | Getty Images

Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him.

Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

