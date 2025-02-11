Ex-Sunderland and West Brom coach appointed to Newcastle United role - reports

Robbie Stockdale has joined Newcastle United’s academy setup.

Former Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale has been appointed to a role in Newcastle United’s academy, according to reports.

The 45-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2012, and initially took charge of their U18s before being promoted to the U21s, and eventually, a prominent first team position. Stockdale would act as a backroom staff member to Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, Simon Grayson, and Chris Coleman, as well as acting as caretaker manager for a brief stint in 2017.

After leaving Sunderland, he has spent time as an assistant with a number of clubs, including Hibernian, West Brom, Hull City, MK Dons, Gillingham, and most recently Barrow. The ex-Middlesbrough player also spent a spell in charge of Rochdale.

Stockdale’s latest post will see him link up with Newcastle United, however, with the former Scotland international landing a role as the Magpies’ U21s assistant manager, according to our sister title, the Shields Gazette. His appointment comes after Diarmuid O’Carroll was unveiled as the club’s new U21s lead coach back in September. Former Sunderland manager and Newcastle’s head of strategic technical football partnerships, Jack Ross had been assisting O’Carroll while he settled in on Tyneside but now Stockdale has been appointed in a new permanent role.

Sunderland U21s in action

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s U21s are back in action on Tuesday evening, and will contest a Premier League Cup clash with Huddersfield Town at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Last time out, the Black Cats comfortably beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2, with summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi scoring his first goal in red and white during a 5-0 rout.

Reflecting on the striker’s display after the final whistle, head coach Graeme Murty said: “It was good and he can start to see the things that we're trying to do and I thought you saw some of his attributes coming out.

“Obviously, he's really keen. He wants to do really well. He's been frustrated by his time and the challenges he's faced but, once again, he's been really good to work with. He's been really bubbly in and around the group. He's another one that you hope now uses this as a springboard to go forward.”