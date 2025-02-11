Sunderland confirm Alan Browne decision ahead of Luton Town visit

Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne is closing in on a return to first-team action

Alan Browne will make his Sunderland comeback on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats have confirmed that Browne will play for the club's U21 side when they welcome Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup. Browne has been back in full training for just over a week after suffering a broken bone in leg during the 2-2 draw with Coventry City back in November. It is unlikely he will be involved when Luton Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats instead deciding to giving him some valuable match minutes at Eppleton tonight before introducing him to the squad.

A club statement said: "Alan Browne will gain vital minutes for the Under-21s on Tuesday evening as the midfielder continues to build his match fitness.

Graeme Murty's side host Huddersfield Town in Premier League Cup action (KO 7pm) with Browne set to feature in red and white for the first time since November."

The U21s require a draw or a victory to qualify for the next stage of the competition. Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi could also be involved in the game as they step up their respective recoveries from injury. Both are in full training but head coach Régis Le Bris has said that he wants them to build their match fitness further in the weeks ahead.

"Ahmed struggled a little bit with his initial return to play," Le Bris said.

"He was ready, but then after that he had some small issues. It wasn’t a repeat of his main injury, but it was something around the injury. Now, he is ready to play, so we will see what happens. I hope he will be ready to play some games progressively – 45 minutes, 60, then a full game with the U21s to build himself into his best shape.

"With Jenson, we need to manage his return because he has to adapt. His body has developed a lot since his injury, he is more powerful and so he needs to build a little bit more in the U21s. I don't know exactly when he will available, one, two, maybe three weeks. We will see."