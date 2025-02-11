Sunderland’s promotion rivals are on the brink of suffering a major blow to their promotion hopes

Sunderland's promotion rivals are braced for the shock departure of their head coach just fifteen games from the end of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace appears to be on the brink of being named Derby County head coach after the Rams triggered the release clause in his contract at Ewood Park. The move will see Eustace swap the play-off race for a relegation battle, with Derby currently occupying the final relegation place as things stand.

Eustace, a former Derby County player, was reluctantly given permission to speak to the club yesterday and his appointment now appears to be a mere formality. Blackburn have subsequently released a statement in which they say they are 'extremely disappointed' by the developments and in which they appear to hit back at suggestions that they have now backed their boss in the January transfer window.

"Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract," the statement reads.

The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the Board and Ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season.

With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season.The club will make no further comment at this time."

Speaking after the club's FA Cup exit to Wolves, Eustace hinted that he was open to leaving the club.

"I have come here to help rebuild it and help push up the league. I have been very happy here," he said.

"It's something where I now need to speak to the owners to see what they think as well.

"I am away from my family a lot, I am working my socks off, as everyone is, to make sure Blackburn are very competitive and stay in a healthy position. When I came here, we were on the way down. Now we're on the way up. We've had some disappointing results but it's something I will have to discuss with the owners and see what happens.

"I have been linked with jobs all season. That's down to the efforts of the group. It's part of the job. I have just come off the pitch and realised they have made an official approach. I am sure Steve (Waggott) and Suhail (Pasha) will want to sit down and talk to me. I'd be disappointed if they didn't.

"I think if a club makes an official approach, my first conversation has to be with our owners to find out what the situation is. Then we can take it from there. It is about reassurance too. "I came in with the team in a difficult moment, a lot of disconnect between the fans and the club," he said.

"I like to think I've helped with that and get it back. Most importantly, the players have with the fans. The efforts they put in since I've been here has been amazing, week in, week out.

"We asked for some quality additions to help the group in January and the club managed to sign two or three players. It's about a process, building properly and I'm sure we'll now sit down and speak about what's going to happen.

"It's about seeing this club get back to where they should be at the top of this league. The group have worked their socks off for the last year and you can see they're a very honest group of players. The fans are fantastic. Everyone wants it to be successful."