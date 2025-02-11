Sunderland triggered their option to sign Wilson Isidor on a permanent basis in the January transfer window

Kristjaan Speakman believes Sunderland’s decision to sign Wilson Isidor on a permanent basis in the January window will allow the striker to finish the campaign in his best form.

Sunderland agreed an initial loan deal with Zenit last summer, and that deal included an agreed fee to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign. Sunderland would have been obliged to conclude the deal in the event of winning promotion, or had the option to do so as a Championship club.

With Isidor in excellent form through the first half of the season and firmly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice striker, the Black Cats instead opted to trigger that option early. It removes the possibility of any clubs attempting to hijack the deal in the summer but most importantly for Speakman, it gives the 24-year-old stability at a crucial point in the season.

It also gives the club some clarity ahead of what could be a busy summer of business regardless of how this campaign plays out.

“The change from a loan to a permanent is not always as easy as is made out, it's not just a case of ticking a box,” Speakman said.

“From a club perspective, it's therefore always good to be well organised and ahead of schedule on these types of things. Ultimately from the point of the view of the player, he wanted to join and he was motivated to join. So I just think the uncertainty of us not committing to that maybe wouldn't have given him the best foundation for the second half of the season.

“So I saw it as a win-win, the club know where we're at in terms of our longer-term planning and the player who wanted to join, is committed, is really happy about that.And then I think externally our supporters can see that we are committing to this quality of player. It just removes the uncertainty and everyone can be super comfortable moving forward.”

Régis Le Bris echoed Speakman’s view that the striker would benefit from the certainty over his future.

Le Bris said: “Especially during the second part of the season, it is important. In the early part you have eight months [ahead]. Now when we get to April, May, the situation is solved and so Wilson should be really comfortable.”

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Isidor said he was ‘very happy’ to have become a Sunderland player on a permanent basis.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the club, so I’m very happy,” he said.

“Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”