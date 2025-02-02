Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The winter transfer window closes on Monday evening with Everton linked with two Sunderland players

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been linked with a double swoop for two Sunderland players in recent days.

Firstly, the Premier League club are now being linked with a move for teenager Tommy Watson. Reports have suggested that Brighton have seen an £8million offer turned down, with Sunderland hoping to get more for the young talent. Further reports have emerged suggesting the Black Cats have rejected £12million from Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also been linked with a deal for the 18-year-old youth international, who has 18 months on his current deal at Sunderland. Everton, who are managed by former Black Cats boss David Moyes, were also thought to be keen on a deal for Sunderland captain Dan Neil. However, that transfer exit is thought to be very unlikely at this stage.

Moyes is reportedly keen on a £12million deal after keeping tabs on the 23-year-old since seeing him in the academy while he was Black Cats boss. Though with Sunderland competing at the top end of the Championship and Neil captaining the club, Neil’s exit this window feels a long shot.

Last week, Moyes was asked about potential recruits and confirmed the club would be looking at Championship talent to boost their squad, though the Toffees boss stopped short of mentioning Neil by name.

The Blues manager said: “I always believe your own academy or the Championship, in the main, hopefully come from there. I know we're in a world where we can pick players from any continent to play in the Premier League. A long time ago, it wasn't as easy and maybe people didn't look as far. We continue to look closer to home, which is the Championship. Last year, the Championship produced some incredible players like [Morgan] Rogers, [Adam] Wharton, [Jaden] Philogene possibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Championship is always a place we should be looking to see. With the position we're in, we could do with a couple of seasoned players but if not, we need got get players in to help with the numbers etc. Most of the targets have already been in. I've come in and been able to throw my tuppence worth, see some things and look. But the people here are the ones who have been working on it for the last three or four months.

“In the past, we have always signed players who have either been great characters, had longevity at the club. I hope the people we've brought in had a bit of a DNA connection. I’m keen to involve all that back to what we're bringing in but we're in such a small period to get that right, it makes it quite difficult and you don't get time to see it but I hope we're able to bring a couple more players in and we need it.”