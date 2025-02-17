Jobe Bellingham has repeatedly been linked with an exit from Sunderland in recent times.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are both “in the running” to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland this summer, according to their former chief scout.

The Black Cats midfielder has found himself at the centre of widespread transfer speculation in recent months after a series of performances that have established him as a vital presence in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI. Still only 19, Bellingham has already been linked with a host of high profile suitors, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as continental heavyweights Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. He has also been touted for a potential senior England call-up under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to Mick Brown, who also worked as a chief scout for Man United and Blackburn Rovers, both Spurs and Palace have been keeping close tabs on the player this season, and could look to test Sunderland’s resolve at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think Sunderland would let him go if they got a good price for him. Especially if they don’t get promoted this season, they’re going to listen to offers. It feels to me like they’re short of a couple of real top-class players. You’ve got the goalkeeper who’s not bad, he’s promising, then you get Rigg who’s the same.

“Then you’ve got Bellingham, and there have been questions about whether he’s good enough to make that step up at this point. Crystal Palace and Tottenham have had scouts watching him this season so they’ll be two of the teams in the running if he is going to leave.

“So it’ll be up to them to assess whether he’s ready to make that jump. From a Sunderland point of view, knowing the way the owners want to operate, I think if they get a huge bid for him then they’ll let him go.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

As things stand, Bellingham’s current deal on Wearside is due to expire in 2028, with the England U21 international having put pen to paper on an extension back in August. Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it."

Meanwhile, addressing Bellingham’s new deal, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that he had interest from other clubs last summer but said that the player had always made clear his desire to stay. He said: “Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters.

“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the club is a big boost for us heading into our first home game.”

Your next Sunderland read: The childhood friendship that will become a rivalry when Sunderland face Leeds United tonight