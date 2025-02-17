Sunderland play Leeds United in the Championship on Monday evening.

Sunderland are preparing for a potentially decisive trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday evening, with the Black Cats looking to close the gap between themselves and the Championship’s automatic promotion places to just four points.

For their part, Daniel Farke’s men will be eager to return to the summit of the table having been displaced by Sheffield United over the weekend, and will be hoping to seal a better result than the 2-2 draw they played out at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

Looking ahead to the contest, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said: “We have to focus on our game. We know their threat and how dangerous they can be – if we are naive, we can be punished. We have good qualities to play against these types of opponents – we can’t afford to let them play. If we don’t damage their defence, we will have many regrets in the end. They are a well-rounded team who are doing very well – it’s more a positive challenge than something we have to be afraid of.”

He added: "We have to keep our ideas. At the same time, we always have small variations in different moments. We know they are very aggressive [marking], probably man-for-man, and when we come up against a team like that, we don’t play in the same way as when we come up against a different formation. That is just a question of adaptation according to the problem you have.”

Here’s everything you need to know about to follow along with all of the action from Elland Road this evening...

When does Leeds United vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Leeds United at the Elland Road on Monday evening, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm GMT.

Is Leeds United vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Leeds United vs Sunderland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Leeds United vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Leeds United vs Sunderland?

Away tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Elland Road are no longer available, with the Black Cats set to take 2,916 supporters with them to Yorkshire on Monday evening.

