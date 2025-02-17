Sunderland face an unenviable clash with Leeds United on Monday evening.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that it is “inevitable” Leeds United will beat Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday evening.

The Black Cats travel to their promotion rivals knowing that a defeat would leave them eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places in the Championship table with 13 matches left to play. For their part, Leeds are currently seven points ahead of their visitors heading into the contest, and are looking to return to the top of the standings with a positive result.

And while Sunderland will be hoping to throw a notable spanner in the works for Daniel Farke’s side, pundit Agbonlahor does not fancy their chances of doing so. Speaking live on talkSPORT [February 17th, 7:36am], the former Aston Villa striker said: “Leeds have won 12 of the last 13 at home, but Sunderland have won the last two away games. Tough game, but Elland Road looks like a fortress. The inevitable is a win this evening for Leeds.”

Sunderland’s recent record against Leeds is largely positive, with the Black Cats having lost just one of their last eight meetings with the Whites, stretching all the way back to 2006. That single defeat came in 2017, with Simon Grayson’s side succumbing to a 2-0 disappointment at Elland Road during the early knockings of a Championship relegation campaign.

Earlier this season, the two clubs played out a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light in bizarre circumstances, with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier committing an inexplicable late error that allowed Sunderland to equalise deep into stoppage time at the end of the match. Responding to Agbonlahor’s claim, former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford took a much soberer view of Monday’s looming contest, and of the Whites’ promotion hopes writ large. He said: “As a Leeds fan and an ex-Leeds player, we can’t get too carried away with it.

“We saw what it was like last season with Ipswich leapfrogging Leeds. You look at how well Southampton did in the play-off final, it was disappointing for the Leeds fans. We had a nice little gap in terms of the points advantage towards the back end of the season especially. If you start getting excited with how many points ahead you are, you take your eye off the ball and we can’t afford for that to happen again.”

Later in the morning, Agbonlahor went on to suggest that Monday represents a vital clash for Sunderland in terms of keeping their promotion hopes alive, while also claiming that he would be delighted to see the Black Cats prove him wrong by taking all three points on their travels.

When asked whether defeat would derail Sunderland’s automatic promotion chances by host Jeff Stelling, he replied: “Oh, 100%. It’d be 10 points - if Leeds beat Sunderland tonight - they’d be behind Leeds.

“I just want Sunderland to come up, Jeff. I just feel like I watched that Sunderland documentary a few years ago and the struggles that they’ve had, going down to League One and coming up again. Sunderland’s a team we’re looking out for in the Championship. Get them back to the Premier League. Such a big fan base and I’m sure Newcastle fans would want them back up. Got those derby games going - adds a lot to the area as well, so hopefully Sunderland win tonight.”

