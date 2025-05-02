Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland loanee Matty Young has impressed during his time with Salford City

It has been quite the season for Sunderland loanee Matty Young. The teenage goalkeeper has caught the eye during a stint with League Two outfit Salford City, and depending on how things pan out this weekend, his campaign could yet finish with a trip to Wembley.

Heading into the final round of EFL fixtures, Salford find themselves seventh in the table, two points adrift of AFC Wimbledon. A victory over relegated Carlisle United, combined with a Dons defeat at the hands of Grimsby Town would be enough to see the Ammies into the top six on goal difference, and would seal a play-off semi-final against Bradford City, Walsall, or Notts County.

But what role has Young played in Salford’s push for promotion, and what does the future hold for the Sunderland prospect?

How has Matty Young performed during his loan spell with Salford City?

After a slow start in which he was largely consigned to the occasional appearance in cup competitions, Young was finally handed his first start in League Two in early December. The starlet made good on his opportunity too, conceding just one goal in his first eight league outings, and racking up a streak of six clean sheets at one stage.

In mid-January, the Sunderland loanee conceded eight times in an FA Cup third round drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, and a couple of weeks later he was taken out of Salford’s starting XI by manager Karl Robinson, only to be reinstated in mid-March. Since reclaiming the number one jersey, Young has helped his side to a run of just one defeat in their last nine matches.

What has Karl Robinson said about Sunderland loanee Matty Young?

Speaking to The Chronicle earlier in the year, he said: “In training, he's been exceptional. In the cup games, he was great and we made that change. In respect to Youngy, I think he's on seven clean sheets in eight [seven in nine after a 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town on Saturday], I think that just speaks for itself. How's he not got player of the month? It's a disgrace!

“His maturity for his age, he's just way above people of that age. He's so controlling in his processes and the direction he wants to go in. Obviously, he's coming from a football club that has produced [Jordan] Pickford and currently the goalie [Anthony Patterson] who is doing really well. So he knows the flight path for himself and he's very, very clear about that.

“Mistakes are part and parcel of what he does and games like against City are also part of the position that he plays. The strength of his character will certainly be challenged and if you're going to be a top goalkeeper, you're going to find yourself in some difficult moments and it's how you cope. I'm sure he'll be better because of what happened.”

Robinson added: “Making good saves, putting yourself in good positions. When we've called upon him, he's been brave. I think he demands his goal impeccably well, I know lads like playing with him. He's laidback, he works hard, he dedicates his life, his family come and watch him home and away, he's very grounded.”

What does the future hold for Sunderland loanee Matty Young?

Young looks to have a long-term future on Wearside, having recently put pen to paper on a contract extension that set to run until 2028. Within that context, transfer insider Alan Nixon reported last month that Salford are keen on securing another loan agreement for Young next season - a move that could see him make the step up to League One, depending on how the Ammies’ season concludes.

For his part, Young has made no secret of his desire to one day challenge for the first choice position at the Stadium of Light. Speaking in January of this year, Young said: “I have been with the club for over a decade. I have supported Sunderland my whole life. The place means the world to me, as a player and as a supporter. I want to play for this club in the future. That is the goal for me. I am working my way up to hopefully get my opportunity. I am really pleased with the progress I am making so far."

