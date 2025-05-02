Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United and Sunderland are already guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted that his side are “uber-ultra-positive” heading into this month’s Championship play-offs alongside Sunderland.

Like the Black Cats, the Blades have been assured of their spot in the top six for some time, and are now waiting to find out who they will face in the semi-finals, which begin next week. Heading into the last game of the campaign, Bristol City, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Millwall could all still secure a place in the play-offs.

For their part, United have failed in all of their eight of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs, and have lost four of their last six league outings heading into a final day clash with Blackburn at Bramall Lane, but nevertheless, Wilder has sought to reiterate his optimism.

What has Chris Wilder said about Sheffield United’s play-off hopes?

Speaking to The Echo’s sister title, the Sheffield Star, the Blades head coach said: “Well, absolutely, 100 per cent [the play-offs are something to look forward to]. I’ve talked about 2016, six years in League One, nobody thought we'd get out of that. We did that. We talked about getting into the Championship and getting a foothold in that division. We had a foothold for two seasons, the second season resulted in promotion. Then we finished ninth [in the Premier League].

“It's only, and I’m not being critical, it's only the supporters that sort of bring this stuff up, because all of us are uber-ultra-positive in terms of what we can achieve. We’ll finish 20 points clear of the team that finishes in sixth place. I'm not a mug, and we don't take anything for granted, we respect everybody we play, but we're in a good place. Everybody's fit, everybody's healthy, everybody's raring to go. They know that they can achieve something incredibly special.”

What else has been said about Sheffield United’s play-off hopes?

Wilder is not the only prominent name backing Sheffield United for a decent run at the play-offs this month. Speaking to Football League World, EFL pundit David Prutton said: "Could I see them [Sunderland] winning the play-offs? I think Sheffield United will really have the bit between their teeth and will attempt to do it by hook or by crook and the other teams in it need to be wary. However, barring some last-day shenanigans and momentum that sees a team crashing into the play-offs, I think it's fairly even across the board.”

