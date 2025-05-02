Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor has struggled for form in recent weeks.

“Form” and “momentum”; two words that have been uttered more than most in Sunderland over the past few weeks.

The reasons for this are, of course, two-fold. On the one hand, Sunderland are rapidly approaching the most crucial juncture of their campaign having secure a spot in this month’s Championship play-offs several weeks ago. On the other, they head into their final fixture of the regular league season having lost four consecutive matches, including a thoroughly underwhelming 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United on Saturday.

It has been, in other words, an untimely abandonment of the form that has served them so well throughout so much of Regis Le Bris’ debut campaign in England, and perhaps nobody has been more singularly emblematic of the Black Cats’ recent struggles than Wilson Isidor.

The Frenchman has failed to find the back of the net in any of his last 12 outings, and has shown little of the output that made him such an instant hit with supporters during the early exchanges of Sunderland’s promotion push.

While Isidor has frequently proved that he is capable of the sublime since his arrival from Zenit St. Petersburg last summer, his recent displays have been hallmarked by a shakiness and an anonymity that, combined with the emergence of Eliezer Mayenda, have led to questions from some quarters over whether or not he should even be in the starting XI whatsoever.

The stats would seemingly bear those concerns too. Over the past dozen games that have marked Isidor’s barren streak, the striker has recorded an average match rating of 6.25, according to Whoscored. By comparison, if we take the 27 matches between his first Championship start and his last goal in red and white, that well-taken finish in Sunderland’s agonising 2-1 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road, his match rating was a much healthier 6.58.

Isidor’s drop-off has, therefore, been notable, but that’s not to say that he is a spent force this season. The 24-year-old has proven that he can be one of Sunderland’s most dangerous and effective attacking presences since his arrival on Wearside, and there is a reason why remains the Black Cats’ top scorer this term.

Le Bris is evidently a big fan too, and in particular has highlighted Isidor’s ability to run in behind defences as a positive trait that he believes Sunderland can continue to use to their advantage. Speaking in a recent press conference, the head coach said: “He's doing well. Last season, he didn't play a lot, so this season, he plays regularly in the team. He was impressive because he scored many goals and he was very important for the team. He switches very well with the game model and the players we have in the squad because he likes running in behind, for example. So it's very important to stretch the line to be able to threaten the opponent in behind and he scored goals.”

If Isidor can get back to somewhere near his best heading into the play-offs, then he can still have a significant part to play for Sunderland this season. He may have been out of form for some time, but he is still the same talent who took the Stadium of Light by storm earlier in the campaign, and his focus now must be on trying to rekindle his spark over the coming days and weeks. A strike against QPR this weekend would be a fine place to start.

