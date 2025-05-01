Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been handed another injury boost during their warm weather training camp in Portugal

Niall Huggins is training with his Sunderland team mates at their warm weather camp in Portugal as he steps up his recovery from a long-term injury.

Huggins has not featured since the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City in December 2023, but has been joining in with parts of the sessions as he closes in on a return to action. After such a long spell on the sidelines a return to action in the upcoming play-off campaign is considered highly unlikely, but head coach Régis Le Bris has not ruled out the versatile full back making the bench.

“After more than 12 months out, he needs time," Le Bris said.

"He's a good guy, good footballer but after so long out, it's tough to recover your level of course. He's really positive and really helpful to have him, he's a very good team mate. We don't know yet what will happen with him."

Huggins is under contract for next season after Sunderland extended his deal by a year, allowing him to focus fully on his recovery. As it stands the 24-year-old will be increasingly hopeful that he'll be able to play a full part in pre-season.

Sunderland have been handed a number of injury boosts during their trip to Portugal, with Dan Ballard back in training ahead of his anticipated return to the squad for QPR's visit to the Stadium of Light this Saturday. Eliezer Mayenda should also be fit to play in that game, having successfully come through the concussion protocols and trained this week.

Romaine Mundle has also been training in Portugal this week, suggesting that he is on track to make the squad for those play-off semi finals. Aji Alese has also been taking part in some of the sessions, with the Black Cats hopeful that he could yet play a part in the play-offs.

Enzo Le Fée issues message ahead of Sunderland's final game of the season

Enzo Le Fée has been speaking to club media channels in Portugal and has urged his team mates to end the campaign on a high against QPR this weekend.

"We can’t lose sight of the opportunity still in front of us," Le Fée said.

"Massive games are coming quickly, and momentum can shift fast — we have to be ready when it does. Our standards are extremely high, and over the past few weeks, we haven’t quite hit those levels — either individually or as a team.

"On Saturday against QPR, we want to show a performance that properly reflects who we are,” Le Fée added.

“We know we’ve fallen short recently, but we’ll fight for every ball, we’ll battle, and we’ll be fully prepared for the two huge play-off games that lie ahead."

