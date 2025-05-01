The Sunderland and QPR team and injury news with 12 ruled out and key doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 11:02 BST

Sunderland end the regular Championship campaign with a clash against QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland are looking to end the regular season on a high and step up their preparations for the play-offs as they welcome QPR to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

QPR will be managed by assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm after head coach Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave earlier this week amid reports of interest from other clubs. Both clubs have a significant list of injury and suspension concerns - here’s all the team news as we have it so far...

Mayenda was pictured in training out in Portugal this week, indicating that he has successfully come through the concussion protocols as Sunderland had hoped. Should be available this weekend and will be very interesting to see who starts up front for the Black Cats.

1. Eliezer Mayenda - available

Mayenda was pictured in training out in Portugal this week, indicating that he has successfully come through the concussion protocols as Sunderland had hoped. Should be available this weekend and will be very interesting to see who starts up front for the Black Cats. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Smyth was hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct after an incident that was not seen by the officials in the recent game with Preston North End. Saturday is the final game of his suspension.

2. Paul Smyth - suspended

Smyth was hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct after an incident that was not seen by the officials in the recent game with Preston North End. Saturday is the final game of his suspension. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ballard has been pictured training with team mates in Portugal, a massive boost ahead of the play-offs. Le Bris hopes to have him in the squad at least this weekend, providing he comes through the final training sessions well.

3. Dan Ballard - doubt

Ballard has been pictured training with team mates in Portugal, a massive boost ahead of the play-offs. Le Bris hopes to have him in the squad at least this weekend, providing he comes through the final training sessions well. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. Was pictured on the grass out in Portugal which is a very encouraging sign.

4. Romaine Mundle - doubt

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. Was pictured on the grass out in Portugal which is a very encouraging sign. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:QPR
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice