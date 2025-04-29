QPR confirm shock head coach development for Sunderland clash with 88-word statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s next opponents will be without a permanent manager

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes is set to leave after being placed on gardening leave.

The club have confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Spaniard will not take charge of this weekend's trip to Sunderland. The team, who were beaten 5-0 by Burnley on Saturday, will instead by led by assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm.

Cifuentes, who was on Sunderland's shortlist to become head coach last summer, has been linked with a move to West Brom following Tony Mowbray's departure. Reports emerged earlier this week that his representatives had held talks with the Baggies, and that he did not take training on Tuesday.

QPR's CEO Christian Nourry said it was 'disappointing' for everyone concerned.

Cifuentes has earned rave reviews for his work at the club, having salvaged a season that looked destined for relegation last time around. They started the current campaign sluggishly but ultimately pulled comfortable clear of trouble, further boosting the Spaniard's reputation.

Sunderland are preparing for QPR's visit and the subsequent play-off campaign with a warm weather training camp in Portugal. Head coach Régis Le Bris is determined to end the regular season in positive fashion and build some rhythm after four consecutive defeats. While neither side has anything to play for in theory, it’s therefore an important game for the Black Cats as they look end their poor form and rebuild the feel-good factor on Wearside.

QPR's statement in full

“Martí Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave.

Assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis and prepare the squad for our final fixture of the 2024/25 campaign against Sunderland.

CEO Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.

“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”