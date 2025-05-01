Sunderland face QPR on the final day of the regular Championship season this Saturday looking to build some positive momentum for when the play-off campaign begins next week.
Régis Le Bris will pick a strong Sunderland side as a result - so who will be in the XI and who will be on the bench? This is what we think he’ll go with...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for this game and the play-offs beyond. | Frank Reid
2. LB - Trai Hume
Hume is available again after suspension and a well-earned rest. Has done well at left back even though it's not his natural position and Le Bris has an interesting decision to make as Dennis Cirkin works his way back to fitness. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and has been in good form since the international break. Dan Ballard is back in training but will be short of match fitness and would be a big gamble to break up a settled defensive partnership at this stage. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.