Marco Gabbiadini has given his verdict on Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Leo Hjelde is “not a full-back” following the Norwegian’s recent stint in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI.

The defender has been forced to deputise at left-back in the absence of injured duo Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese, and has consequently started three of the Black Cats last five Championship outings.

But Gabbiadini has admitted that he has been left relatively unimpressed by Hjelde, and in particular, his lack of natural attacking instincts.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde?

Reflecting on Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United over the weekend during a recent episode of BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, Gabbiadini said: “It's been a strange situation [Sunderland being assured of a play-off place for so long], we've said it many times obviously in the last few weeks. I do think there were quite a lot of changes in some of the fixtures which didn't help. I think we were all expecting a bit more on Saturday [against Oxford] because you had quality in most positions.

“I agree with you about Hjelde, he's not a full-back and he doesn't give the attacking support that those other players do. That meant that Le Fée was constantly receiving the ball around the halfway line with his back to the defender or half-turned. He was never really in the dangerous positions and exchanging the ball with Hjelde further up the park.”

He continued: “But they're the little bits that have got to come together and very quickly. I do think Oxford played really well on Saturday, you have to give them credit. The crowd got behind them and the cardinal sin was we conceded the first goal and once you do that in a game of that magnitude for a team in the position they're in, they were always going to hold on to it like a dog with a bone.

“The bit that is worrying me is that we had some really good chances in that game and we didn't put them away. I've always said on this show, even when you play against opposition teams who are rubbish - and you can be cruising in a game dominating it and leading by a goal - teams will always get a chance at the end. There will always be a slip, there will always be a little mishap. At the moment we're not even taking advantage of those situations even when we haven't played that well. Eight goals in 12 games is not good and I think that's the worry for me.”

