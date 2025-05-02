Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Neil continues to be at the centre of transfer speculation

Everton continue to be linked with a move for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil this summer, but could turn their attention to a number of other potential targets instead, according to reports.

The Toffees are understood to be admirers of the Black Cats skipper, and have been repeatedly been touted as prospective suitors of late. Indeed, as recently as this week, former Toffees scout Bryan King told Goodison News that he believed his old club could look to wrap a relatively affordable deal for Neil this summer.

He said: “I think Sunderland would expect around £10 million for this player. Instead of bringing in expensive players from abroad, these are players you should be looking at. Therefore, this is a good market for Everton to shop in, players who have had impressive seasons in the Championship. If Neil is available for that kind of price, you think of all the money that Everton have misspent, this is the kind of deal Moyes would like.”

Now, however, an update from online outlet TEAMtalk has suggested that Everton could look to broaden their search for a midfielder this summer, and are considering a number of possible options alongside Neil.

What has been said about Everton’s search for a midfielder amid reported Dan Neil interest?

According to a fresh report, David Moyes’ side have drawn up a shortlist of transfer targets ahead of the summer window, and while Neil is one of four names mentioned, it is also claimed that the Premier League outfit could look to rekindle their prior interest in Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and are also weighing up prospective swoops for Leicester City talent Wilfried Ndidi and Sheffield United talisman Gustavo Hamer, who was recently awarded the Championship’s Player of the Season accolade.

What else has been said about Dan Neil’s future?

In a separate report, Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa suggested that Neil is one of three transfer targets identified by Serie A giants AS Roma heading into the summer, with Leicester City pair Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli, who operate as a winger and a defender respectively.

Speaking in a recent interview with Football League World, pundit David Prutton suggested that Neil could struggle to turn down Roma this summer, stating: “Big fan of Dan Neil, given what he has done and how well he has established himself at Sunderland. [He is] a real example of the recent crop of what obvious ability on the football pitch allied to drive, determination and ambition can do for a young player. Very keenly part of the furniture there.

“I think he deserves his chance to play at the highest level. If you’re a Sunderland fan, you’re hoping it’s with them of course. But Roma, wow. One of the greatest institutions of Italian football, it would be tough to turn that down. Having seen players from this island go over there and do well and enjoy themselves in Italian football, I’m sure that will be part of his thinking.

“His temperament, his ability on the football, his fitness levels and his mobility mean that, if you’re looking for a modern-day midfielder that ticks a lot of boxes, Dan does a fair few of those. I’m sure, collectively, Sunderland want to keep the team together, regardless of what division they’re in, but money talks, doesn’t it?”

