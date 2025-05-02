Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland host QPR in the Championship on Saturday

QPR interim boss Xavi Calm has claimed that Sunderland are “one of the best teams” in the Championship ahead of the two sides meeting at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

The R’s will travel to Wearside under the dual management of Calm and fellow assistant coach Kevin Betsy, who have been drafted in after Marti Cifuentes was placed on garden leave earlier in the week.

For their part, Sunderland will be looking to capitalise on the upheaval in QPR’s camp by bringing to an end a run of four consecutive league defeats. The Black Cats have been assured of their place in next week’s play-offs for some time, and have struggled for form of late as Regis Le Bris has rested and rotated key players ahead of their bid for promotion.

And despite their underwhelming showings in recent weeks, Calm is still expecting a difficult clash against a Sunderland side who he believes are amongst the finest in the Championship.

What has QPR interim boss Xavi Calm said about Sunderland?

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Calm said: “Everybody knows that Sunderland is one of the best teams of the league. They have been showing that during the whole season. It's true that during the last month, the results have not been the ones that they wanted. But we expect them trying to win the game, trying to finish the season as good as possible before this play-off period, and trying to win the last game at home before their most important game of the season.

“I would not say that this is an opportunity to compare us with a team that has reached the play-off positions. It's an opportunity to play another game, to try to win another game, and to try to finish the season with the best feeling that we can.”

Asked what he and Calm would be expecting from their players on the final day of the season, fellow interim Betsy added: “I think the number one thing is to compete. We really need to show the best version of ourselves. That's really important.

“We know, like I said to you before, we're a really good group of people in our dressing room. They're really good players as well. But that level of demand from themselves in and out of possession needs to be evident on the pitch. They need to do that on Saturday. I've got no doubt that they will because they've done it on so many times this season. Saturday is another opportunity. Yesterday is gone, Saturday is coming.”

